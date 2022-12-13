Lauren Boebert officially wins U.S. Congressional District 3 in Colorado after recount

Lauren Boebert.
Lauren Boebert.(House Creative Services/MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:52 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Secretary of State certified the 2022 General Election on Monday.

“The certification was conducted after each county’s bipartisan canvass boards submitted their official abstract of votes to the Secretary of State’s Office, as well as the conclusion of a mandatory recount in the race for Colorado’s U.S. Congressional District 3 and permissive recount of the Colorado House District 43 race,” part of a news release from the Secretary of State’s Office reads.

The race for U.S. Congressional District 3 went to an automatic recount because of how close it was. Incumbent Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert officially won by 546 votes over Democrat Adam Frisch.

“The 2022 General Election was among the most accessible and successful in Colorado’s history. I am proud of our State’s elections and the voting access that we have added over the last four years,” said Secretary Griswold. “I commend the county election officials, election workers, and the employees of the Department of State for their hard work and dedication to delivering great elections for Colorado voters.”

Click here to view the results.

