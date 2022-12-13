Homeowner shoots, kills woman burglarizing property, police say

Officers responded to a report of a shooting, where they found an unresponsive woman in a ditch...
Officers responded to a report of a shooting, where they found an unresponsive woman in a ditch next to the roadway.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:01 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) – A homeowner in Houston shot and killed a suspected burglar, according to police.

Houston police said they are investigating the fatal shooting that happened around 3:45 a.m. Monday.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting, where they found an unresponsive woman in a ditch next to the roadway. Paramedics pronounced her dead on the scene.

According to witnesses, the 26-year-old deceased woman and an unidentified man were seen burglarizing vehicles in the area. One resident shot and killed the woman, and the man fled the area on foot.

Police said no charges have been filed at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Boebert.
Lauren Boebert officially wins U.S. Congressional District 3 in Colorado after recount
El Paso County Jail
24-year-old inmate passes away at El Paso County Jail
Photo from an interview with Gary Gardner in July of 2022. Mugshot is from 2019 via the Douglas...
Colorado Springs contractor walks out of court despite being wanted
Crash near Bijou and Parkside 12/12/2022
Crash near downtown Colorado Springs sends driver to hospital
Crash off Woodmen in Colorado Springs 12/12/22.
Serious crash along Woodmen Road west of I-25 in Colorado Springs Monday

Latest News

A Patriot missile battery may soon be heading to Ukraine.
US poised to approve Patriot missile battery for Ukraine
System malfunction believed to be cause of active shooter false alarm in Canon City
A Florida man is accused of killing his roommate over a video game console.
Roommate killing trial begins
WATCH: Colorado detox center talks treating Fentanyl addictions and how to get help
FILE - President Joe Biden signs an executive order at an event to celebrate Pride Month in the...
Biden to sign gay marriage bill at White House ceremony