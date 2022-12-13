Doctors raise concerns over growing number of respiratory illness cases in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - State and federal funding to help people recover from multiple respiratory illnesses statewide will continue for another 30 days.

Governor Jared Polis just extended an executive order covering COVID, the flu and RSV over the weekend. The State Health Department tells 11 News there are some encouraging trends when it comes to RSV.

The State tells 11 News hospitalizations with RSV are still much higher than they have been at this point in recent years but they have been declining in the last few weeks. However, hospitalizations from all three respiratory illnesses remain at an all time high.

The chart above shows where this year’s RSV hospitalizations stand. You can see in purple how much higher the state is compared to the same time period in recent years.

Now here is a look at flu hospitalizations. The highest rate in recent years would have been during the lat week of the year in 2017. The current rate is in red. There have been 435 new hospitalizations associated with influenza during the week ending December 3rd.

Doctors tell 11 News RSV is the biggest concern since there is not a vaccine for it.

“There is no vaccines specific to the RSV virus infection but there is some work being done to research that vaccine so hopefully in the near future we will have a vaccine there,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist, CDPHE.

Above are the current COVID cases in the state. There are nearly 8,200 cases across the state. This is up from the week before. Hospitalizations are down a bit this week compared to last week.

Doctors say the best form of protection against COVID and flu are vaccines. RSV does not have a vaccine against the virus. There are other recommended treatments for these viruses.

“Unfortunately, there is no shot for RSV but some of the things that you can do that will actually take care of all three of these viruses are simple,” said Dr. Michelle Barron, Senior Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control for UCHealth.

“Take medicine to take care of the fever,” said Dr. Michael Roshon, Emergency Physician, Penrose-St. Francis. Fluids as well. Also rest and time. The vast majority of cases your immune system will take care of it. The next time you see RSV, you are more capable of handling than when you typically get less sick in less time.”

