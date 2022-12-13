Death investigation in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials with the City of Fountain announced a death investigation is underway after a body was found Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, the body was found by an officer who was on patrol in the 9700 block of Jimmy Camp Road. The officer noticed a vehicle parked on the side of the road.

“When the officer approached the vehicle to contact the occupant, he located an adult male with no signs of life. Fountain Fire Department arrived on scene and confirmed the male was deceased,” part of the news release reads. ”Detectives with the Fountain Police Department responded to the scene and have assumed responsibility of the investigation. Preliminary information does not show any signs of foul play but the El Paso County Coroner will make the final determination on the cause and manner of death.”

The neighborhood is on the northeast side of Fountain north of E. Ohio Avenue. Officials add they don’t believe there is any danger to the public as the investigation is ongoing.

