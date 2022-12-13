Death investigation in Fountain

Generic law enforcement lights.
Generic law enforcement lights.(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:54 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials with the City of Fountain announced a death investigation is underway after a body was found Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, the body was found by an officer who was on patrol in the 9700 block of Jimmy Camp Road. The officer noticed a vehicle parked on the side of the road.

“When the officer approached the vehicle to contact the occupant, he located an adult male with no signs of life. Fountain Fire Department arrived on scene and confirmed the male was deceased,” part of the news release reads. ”Detectives with the Fountain Police Department responded to the scene and have assumed responsibility of the investigation. Preliminary information does not show any signs of foul play but the El Paso County Coroner will make the final determination on the cause and manner of death.”

The neighborhood is on the northeast side of Fountain north of E. Ohio Avenue. Officials add they don’t believe there is any danger to the public as the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Boebert.
Lauren Boebert officially wins U.S. Congressional District 3 in Colorado after recount
Photo from an interview with Gary Gardner in July of 2022. Mugshot is from 2019 via the Douglas...
Colorado Springs contractor walks out of court despite being wanted
El Paso County Jail
24-year-old inmate passes away at El Paso County Jail
Crash near Bijou and Parkside 12/12/2022
Crash near downtown Colorado Springs sends driver to hospital
Crash off Woodmen in Colorado Springs 12/12/22.
Serious crash along Woodmen Road west of I-25 in Colorado Springs Monday

Latest News

The bill does not set a national requirement that all states must legalize same-sex marriage,...
WATCH: President Biden signs Respect for Marriage Act making gay & interracial marriages legal in every state
WATCH: President Biden signs Respect for Marriage Act to protect gay & interracial couples
WATCH: President Biden signs Respect for Marriage Act to protect gay & interracial couples
Still frame from body camera showing the arrest of a man in Colorado Springs on Oct. 9.
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Law office shares video of Colorado Springs police making an arrest
12/13/22
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Law office shares video of Colorado Springs police making an arrest