Crews called to a house fire in Colorado Springs Monday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire Monday evening in Colorado Springs.

Just after 5 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced there was a “working” structure fire in the 3100 block of N. Arcadia Street. The neighborhood is west of Palmer Park.

As of 5:05 p.m., there was no other information available on the fire.

KKTV 11 News has a crew headed to the scene and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

#ColoradoSpringsFire#Working Fire E6,E2,T10,T1,BC1

3109 N ARCADIA ST

STRUCTURE FIRE - RESIDENTIAL — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.