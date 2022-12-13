Colorado Springs doctor planning on appealing near-million dollar restitution

Colorado Springs doctor planning to appeal restitution from non-consensual surgery
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs doctor ordered to pay nearly a million dollars for performing a non-consensual surgery is planning to appeal the decision.

This comes from Keith Lapuyade, who is part of Dr. Tiffany Willard’s legal team. Dr. Willard was ordered to pay the money after judgement was passed on Friday.

According to the court complaint obtained by 11 News, Dr. Willard was set to perform surgery on a patient who came in for an external hemorrhoid. This was in 2019. 11 News also has the surgical consent form signed by the patient, Carrie Kennedy, which confirms the surgery was for an external procedure.

However, Dr. Willard performed a procedure to remove an internal hemorrhoid, which the complaint says caused long-term damage to the patient. Her lawyer, Ryan Malnar, says Kennedy need emergency surgery after her initial operation because of the one she did not consent to.

“I mean, she’s been violated by this tragedy and it’s caused life-changing injuries to her that she’s going to deal with the rest of her life and completely change the way she’s able to live her life,” Malnar said.

According to the court case, stitches that were done during the internal procedure came apart, causing bleeding. Dr. Willard was ordered to pay money for medical battery. Malnar says he had alleged medical malpractice, but the court did not find that to be the case.

He added that the internal procedure was not a life-saving procedure, which he says would have warranted the unwanted surgery.

“There are great doctors out there that...we need them to do surgeries when there’s an emergency, obviously, but in this case there’s no emergency,” Malnar said. “Obviously for some emergency situation it would be different, but this is an elective procedure”

In a statement, though, Lapuyade said Dr. Willard’s legal team disagrees with the jury’s decision.

“Dr. Willard has always strived to provide the very best, informed care for her patients,” Lapuyade said Monday. “We are planning to file an appeal in the coming days.”

11 News did reach out to UCHealth, but they say they cannot comment since the case is currently under review.

