Calls to the Abuse a Neglect Hotline are down over winter break

Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline. 844-CO-4-Kids. Available 24 hours a day, every day.
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:59 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to the El Paso County DHS, the number of calls to the Abuse and Neglect Hotline are down over winter and summer breaks.

“As we approach winter break, kids realize that they’re not in school anymore, so they’re not with those teachers and staff that protect them and check on them,” said Mauren Basenberg Executive Director at Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center in Colorado Springs.

Not having those mandatory reporters like teachers and counselors around and spending more time at home can be a challenge for kids who live in bad home environment.

“We learned that, sadly from the pandemic when kiddos were having to have school at home, that our teachers and the school staff are key to safety,” explained Basenberg and adds that it’s up the community to be the eyes and ears for children in our community if they are being neglected.

Notice if there are any changes in behavior, sleeping, or eating patterns that seem unusual and build a trusting connection with a child so they feel comfortable disclosing if they are facing some sort of abuse.

“It really starts with communication and trust. So, we want, what we hope parents and kids understand, if a caregiver or a parent can let that child know that they will never be in trouble for saying that they don’t feel comfortable or that they have concerns,” said Basenberg.

The holidays can also cause stress or anxiety for kids having to visit extended family who they don’t particularly feel comfortable to be around.

“Kids carry a lot of guilt and shame. Abuse happens in silence, and we want for a parent to make sure that their kiddo knows, ‘gosh, if I don’t feel real comfortable with Uncle Joe giving me a hug, I’m okay to say that,’” explained Basenberg and adds to never be afraid to call that hotline to report on any concerns you have for a child’s safety. “You’re sort of pieces of a puzzle, so everyone sees like a little piece of a family, right. The pediatrician sees a piece, the teacher sees a piece, the neighbor sees a piece, and we need those pieces sometimes to be put together with people picking up the phone and making a call if they have a concern.”

Click here for the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline.

