WATCH: Colorado detox center talks treating Fentanyl addictions and how to get help

By Carel Lajara
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:56 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - While we are in the midst of the holiday season, addiction specialists want to remind everyone that it can be a triggering time for anyone struggling with substance abuse. As Colorado continues to see an increase in the use of Fentanyl, experts are also warning people that these addictions can be especially hard to treat when compared to other opioid use.

On today’s segment, Digital Anchor Carel Lajara sat down with Steve Carleton, the Executive Clinical Director at Gallus Medical Detox Centers. The licensed clinical social worker and Certified Addiction Specialist explained why Fentanyl addictions are harder to treat than cases involving other opioids, as well as how to get help, and what families should do if they are feeling hopeless.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, you can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s national hotline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

