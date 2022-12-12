Voice of the consumer: Three holiday scams to look out for

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The holidays are right around the corner, and many scams tend to ramp up this time of year. I’m talking with the Colorado attorney general about holiday scams we should watch for right now. You may have seen this interview as part of our Fraud Friday segment during “11 News at Noon.”

“Let me share three with you, all of which are important warning signs for consumers,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser.

“First, a lot of people are doing their shopping online, and there are two types of risks that I want to highlight. One is fraudulent services or products. You may see ads on social media that aren’t legitimate, don’t do it. There’s a lot of fake merchandise out there.

“There’s a lot of merchandise that may never be delivered, and then sometimes, even if it’s legit, it may be stolen (off) your porch. So when you’re shopping online and getting it delivered, make sure it’s legit and then be aware of those porch pirates, they may get resold. We’re working on going after that online retail theft.”

Some families like to bring home a new furry friend for the holidays, but make sure to do your research first.

“Second, puppy scams are on the rise,” Weiser said. “We see more people getting puppies during this pandemic. Obviously, it’s something people may think about during the holidays. Be careful. Make sure you’re dealing with a legitimate provider.”

Many folks like to donate to charities during the season of giving, but we also see donation scams on the rise.

“Finally, charity scams. We always see charities with the money going to administrative costs and not to the actual beneficiaries,” Weiser said. “Be careful where you put your money to help others.”

A lot of us ordered packages online during the Black Friday weekend. If you don’t receive your order, here’s what you can do:

“If you’re dealing with a reputable company, they should be able to give you confirmation it’s delivered and you can say, ‘I never got it.’ Many of them will redeliver it for you,” Weiser said. “Some, depending on the circumstances, may say, ‘Well someone must have stolen it,’ and they can prove it was delivered, and then you have to report it to the police as stolen.”

Weiser said his office is working on a new state law that would go after those who steal and resell packages, often on things like Facebook Marketplace.

“So again, it will depend on who is selling it to you,” he said. “First, go to them, ask for the package to be redelivered. If they can prove it was delivered to you, and something was stolen — maybe you even have a Ring camera or some other type of camera, that you can actually go back and see who stole it — and then you’ve got to involve police.”

You can report scams and fraud to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office statewide consumer helpline at 800-222-4444.

Happy holidays, and safe shopping!

