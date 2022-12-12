Three found dead in Aurora, man arrested

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A northern Colorado man is facing three charges of first degree murder after three people were found dead in Aurora.

21-year-old Christopher Martinez was arrested Sunday morning.

Aurora Police said the three people were found Saturday evening in the Willow Park Neighborhood, just south of the Aurora city center. They said officers were called there for a welfare check. When they arrived to a house on South Evanston street, the responding officers said they did not find anything suspicious in the area that would have warranted a forced entry.

That’s when they left the house. Just under two hours later, police say family members arrived, went inside the house, and found two women and one man, all unresponsive.

Police say they all had possible gunshot wounds and other injuries and were pronounced dead on the scene. Their names have not yet been released.

Early Sunday morning, police arrested Martinez. They say he is known to the victims.

“This senseless violence is inexplicable,” Chief Art Acevedo said in a press release. “Thanks to the efforts of our dedicated personnel, the suspect has been taken into custody and our community can breathe a collective sigh of relief. Our hearts go out to the family of the victims.”

Martinez will face three charges of first degree murder.

