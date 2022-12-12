Threat against Fountain-Fort Carson High School deemed not credible

School with police lights
(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:23 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials say a threat made against a Pikes Peak-region high school is not credible, and school will continue as normal Monday.

In a letter to families, the Fountain-Fort Carson High School principal said the threat was thoroughly investigated and found to be false.

“This weekend, Fountain-Fort Carson High School administration was made aware of information regarding a potential threat against the school. Fountain-Fort Carson High School and Fountain-Fort Carson School District believe safety and security is a top priority. As such, the FFCHS administration along with Fountain Police Department School Resource Officers coordinated efforts and began investigating the report immediately. The report has been found to not be credible,” the letter read.

Regardless, security would be heightened on campus Monday, the letter continued.

Further information on the nature of the threat and how it was brought to the school’s attention has not been released.

The high school is part of District 8 and serves students from Fort Carson as well as some from Fountain.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ludwig Aghren's Chessboxing event is taking place on December 11th.
Ludwig brings Chessboxing to the world of content creation with the Mogul Chessboxing Championship
A court says a Colorado Springs doctor will pay nearly a million dollars for medical battery.
Colorado Springs doctor ordered to pay nearly a million dollars for non-consensual surgery
Police say they first received the call around 10:19am on the intersection of Briargate Parkway...
Vehicle catches fire in northeastern Colorado Springs crash
Three people were found dead in Aurora, and a man was arrested and will face first degree...
Man arrested after 3 found dead in Aurora
A man was hit after trying to cross the road without the right-of-way.
1 injured in crash in eastern Colorado Springs; police searching for person involved

Latest News

11 Call For Action lead investigator Katie Pelton.
Voice of the consumer: Three holiday scams to look out for
Firefighters say the house on San Marcos Drive was vacant at the time and being remodeled. No...
Fire sparks in renovated home near South Academy
Police say they first received the call around 10:19am on the intersection of Briargate Parkway...
Vehicle catches fire in northeastern Colorado Springs crash
Broadmoor Christmas
WATCH: The Broadmoor hosts upcoming holiday show