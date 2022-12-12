Threat against Fountain-Fort Carson High School deemed not credible

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials say a threat made against a Pikes Peak-region high school is not credible, and school will continue as normal Monday.

In a letter to families, the Fountain-Fort Carson High School principal said the threat was thoroughly investigated and found to be false.

“This weekend, Fountain-Fort Carson High School administration was made aware of information regarding a potential threat against the school. Fountain-Fort Carson High School and Fountain-Fort Carson School District believe safety and security is a top priority. As such, the FFCHS administration along with Fountain Police Department School Resource Officers coordinated efforts and began investigating the report immediately. The report has been found to not be credible,” the letter read.

Regardless, security would be heightened on campus Monday, the letter continued.

Further information on the nature of the threat and how it was brought to the school’s attention has not been released.

The high school is part of District 8 and serves students from Fort Carson as well as some from Fountain.

