South Academy closed at I-25 Monday and Tuesday night

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up drivers: South Academy will be closed at I-25 for the next couple of nights.

The closure began Sunday evening and continues Monday and Tuesday night. Crews are making preparations for an upcoming bridge demolition in January.

There will also be left lane closures on both sides of I-25 around the South Academy exit Monday night.

Below is the closure schedule:

- Sunday, Dec. 11, through Tuesday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., full closure of eastbound South Academy Boulevard under I-25 at exit 135

- Sunday, Dec. 11, through Tuesday, Dec. 13, 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. full closure of westbound South Academy Boulevard under I-25 at exit 135

- Sunday, Dec. 11, and Monday., Dec. 12, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., nightly left lane closures on southbound and northbound I-25 from milepost 134 to 136.

CDOT says traffic will be diverted to the off- and on-ramps during the closures.

Map showing the area impacted.
Map showing the area impacted.(CDOT)

