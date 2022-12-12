Shoplifting suspect sought in Pueblo County

Shoplifting suspect.
Shoplifting suspect.(PCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:52 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are asking the public for help with identifying a shoplifting suspect.

Photos of the suspect can be viewed at the top and bottom of this article. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect stole from the Pueblo West Ace Hardware store.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call 719-583-6250.

Have you seen this man? We are seeking help in identifying and locating this man who is wanted for shoplifting from the...

Posted by Pueblo County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A court says a Colorado Springs doctor will pay nearly a million dollars for medical battery.
Colorado Springs doctor ordered to pay nearly a million dollars for non-consensual surgery
Ludwig Aghren's Chessboxing event is taking place on December 11th.
Ludwig brings Chessboxing to the world of content creation with the Mogul Chessboxing Championship
Three people were found dead in Aurora, and a man was arrested and will face first degree...
Man arrested after 3 found dead in Aurora
Crash near Bijou and Parkside 12/12/2022
Crash near downtown Colorado Springs sends driver to hospital
Police say they first received the call around 10:19am on the intersection of Briargate Parkway...
Vehicle catches fire in northeastern Colorado Springs crash

Latest News

Breaking News Alert.
Crews called to a house fire in Colorado Springs Monday evening
Photo from an interview with Gary Gardner in July of 2022. Mugshot is from 2019 via the Douglas...
Colorado Springs contractor walks out of court despite being wanted
Snow chances tonight
Snowfall expected tonight
El Paso County Jail
24-year-old inmate passes away at El Paso County Jail