Shoplifting suspect sought in Pueblo County

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are asking the public for help with identifying a shoplifting suspect.

Photos of the suspect can be viewed at the top and bottom of this article. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect stole from the Pueblo West Ace Hardware store.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call 719-583-6250.

Have you seen this man? We are seeking help in identifying and locating this man who is wanted for shoplifting from the... Posted by Pueblo County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 12, 2022

