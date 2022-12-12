Shoplifting suspect sought in Pueblo County
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:52 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are asking the public for help with identifying a shoplifting suspect.
Photos of the suspect can be viewed at the top and bottom of this article. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect stole from the Pueblo West Ace Hardware store.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call 719-583-6250.
