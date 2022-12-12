COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash closed part of a busy roadway in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon.

At about 12:15 p.m. officials with the City of Colorado Springs tweeted about a crash in the intersection of E. Woodmen Road and Corporate Drive. At that time, one lane of westbound Woodmen was closed while all of northbound Corporate was closed. The actual crash occurred along Commerce Center Drive, on the north side of Woodmen.

KKTV 11 News is working to learn more about the crash.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to inform the public of a crash impacting traffic.

CSPD on scene of a traffic accident at Corporate dr and E Woodmen road. 1 lane west bound is shut down as well as all north bound lanes north of the intersection. @CSPDPIO — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) December 12, 2022

