Police: Body of 27-year-old woman found in park, boyfriend sought as suspect

Police are searching for Jose Antonio Caraballo after the body of Kathryn Mulhbach was found in...
Police are searching for Jose Antonio Caraballo after the body of Kathryn Mulhbach was found in a Portland park.(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:24 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND (KPTV/Gray News) - Police in Oregon are on the search for the boyfriend of a woman who was found dead in a Portland park last week.

The body of 27-year-old Kathryn Mulhbach was found Friday afternoon in Powell Butte Nature Park, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Authorities said her death would be investigated as a homicide.

KPTV reported that 43-year-old Jose Antonio Caraballo was identified as the suspect in her death by authorities, and a nationwide arrest warrant was issued for him.

Police have issued a nationwide arrest warrant for Jose Antonio Caraballo.
Police have issued a nationwide arrest warrant for Jose Antonio Caraballo.(Portland Police Bureau)

Officials said Caraballo fled the Portland area, and may have associates in Oregon, California and Mexico.

Police said anyone who sees Caraballo or knows of his whereabouts should call 911. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to his arrest.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A court says a Colorado Springs doctor will pay nearly a million dollars for medical battery.
Colorado Springs doctor ordered to pay nearly a million dollars for non-consensual surgery
Ludwig Aghren's Chessboxing event is taking place on December 11th.
Ludwig brings Chessboxing to the world of content creation with the Mogul Chessboxing Championship
Three people were found dead in Aurora, and a man was arrested and will face first degree...
Man arrested after 3 found dead in Aurora
Crash near Bijou and Parkside 12/12/2022
Crash near downtown Colorado Springs sends driver to hospital
Police say they first received the call around 10:19am on the intersection of Briargate Parkway...
Vehicle catches fire in northeastern Colorado Springs crash

Latest News

Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge
Breaking News Alert.
Crews called to a house fire in Colorado Springs Monday evening
Photo from an interview with Gary Gardner in July of 2022. Mugshot is from 2019 via the Douglas...
Colorado Springs contractor walks out of court despite being wanted
Shoplifting suspect.
Shoplifting suspect sought in Pueblo County
Three children under the age of 5 were killed in North Carolina house fire Monday morning.
Officials: 3 kids under 5 dead after NC house fire