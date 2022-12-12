One injured in crash in eastern Colorado Springs, police searching for person involved

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one person is injured in a crash in east Colorado Springs. Police say they are still searching for someone who was involved.

This happened Sunday evening, just before 6, at the intersection of Powers and North Carefree Circle.

Police tell 11 News a man was crossing the street without the right-of-way when he was hit by a truck. That truck was then hit by a Jeep, and police say the driver of the Jeep left the scene.

They say the driver of the truck called police. Police tell 11 News they are still searching for the driver of the Jeep who left.

They have not released the name or condition of the man who was hit, nor why he was crossing the street without the right-of-way.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as we get more information.

