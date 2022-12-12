Colorado Springs contractor walks out of court despite being wanted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs fencing contractor Gary Gardner is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from people. When we started following this investigation back in July, Gardner had one open criminal case, as of Monday he has five.

Gardner appeared in court Monday for one of his cases and was able to leave a free man despite having an open warrant that was signed on Dec. 9.

The case that he is wanted for is in Manitou Springs where he is being accused of theft between $20,000 to $100,000. The Manitou Springs Police Department tells 11 News for an arrest to be made the court would have had to run Gardner’s record and realize that there was a warrant out for his arrest and then alert the Manitou Springs Police Department.

11 news spoke with one victim on Monday who hired Gardner when he was running Spartan Fence Company. She was sitting in his court appearance and says she wants justice.

“My hope is the court forces, Gary, in some way to compensate these victims,” the victim who did not want to be publicly identified said. “I don’t know how that is going to happen. I would love for Gary to spend some time in jail so at least the community is protected from him.”

KKTV 11 News has talked with multiple people who say they hired Gardner to build a fence, he collected money and never finished the work. Some people were completely ghosted by him. Gardner told 11 News back in July that he would make sure everyone got their money back. Gardner also cited health reasons for not being able to complete the work, claiming he had brain tumors. To date, Gardner has not been able to provide any medical documentation to 11 News proving that he was diagnosed with brain tumors.

