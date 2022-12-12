Hundreds of families set to bring home donated Christmas gifts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Around 200 families will be picking up their Christmas presents Monday after they were donated by people or organizations in the community.

This is part of CPCD’ Giving Children a Head Start Adopt-A-Family program.

“We open up our list of families on November 1st, and typically, all the families are adopted within a few days,” explained Linda Meredith, Chief Operating Officer at CPCD on how the program works.

Families are selected or ‘adopted’ in early November so the donor know the demographic of the people they are shopping for.

Presents are dropped off Friday and stored at the building near Old Colorado City over the weekend.

“We serve some of the most vulnerable families in our community and for some of them to provide a Christmas with all kinds of gifts comes at the expense at paying for rent. So, they have the tough choice of not being able to do the things that they want to do for their children and their families,” said Meredith.

This is one of the biggest programs for the organization, but there always opportunities to give with year-round donations.

