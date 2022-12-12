Hundreds of families set to bring home donated Christmas gifts

Local non-profit hosts "Adopt-a-Family" program
Local non-profit hosts "Adopt-a-Family" program(KOLO)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:46 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Around 200 families will be picking up their Christmas presents Monday after they were donated by people or organizations in the community.

This is part of CPCD’ Giving Children a Head Start Adopt-A-Family program.

“We open up our list of families on November 1st, and typically, all the families are adopted within a few days,” explained Linda Meredith, Chief Operating Officer at CPCD on how the program works.

Families are selected or ‘adopted’ in early November so the donor know the demographic of the people they are shopping for.

Presents are dropped off Friday and stored at the building near Old Colorado City over the weekend.

“We serve some of the most vulnerable families in our community and for some of them to provide a Christmas with all kinds of gifts comes at the expense at paying for rent. So, they have the tough choice of not being able to do the things that they want to do for their children and their families,” said Meredith.

This is one of the biggest programs for the organization, but there always opportunities to give with year-round donations.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ludwig Aghren's Chessboxing event is taking place on December 11th.
Ludwig brings Chessboxing to the world of content creation with the Mogul Chessboxing Championship
A court says a Colorado Springs doctor will pay nearly a million dollars for medical battery.
Colorado Springs doctor ordered to pay nearly a million dollars for non-consensual surgery
Police say they first received the call around 10:19am on the intersection of Briargate Parkway...
Vehicle catches fire in northeastern Colorado Springs crash
Three people were found dead in Aurora, and a man was arrested and will face first degree...
Man arrested after 3 found dead in Aurora
A man was hit after trying to cross the road without the right-of-way.
1 injured in crash in eastern Colorado Springs; police searching for person involved

Latest News

Crash near Bijou and Parkside 12/12/2022
Crash near downtown Colorado Springs sends driver to hospital
12.12.22
Cloudy Monday
South Academy closed at I-25 Monday and Tuesday night
Threat against Fountain-Fort Carson High School deemed not credible