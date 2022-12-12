Holiday season DUI enforcement underway in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Holiday DUI enforcement began Thursday in Colorado, and Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) officials are trying to get and keep impaired drivers off the road before decisions turn deadly.

According to CDOT, 36% of traffic fatalities in the state this year have involved impaired drivers. El Paso County is the county with the second-highest number of these types of deaths in the state, with 24 impaired driving fatalities so far in 2022.

“Right now, our preliminary numbers show that 36% of all fatalities in Colorado are alcohol-related... that’s about 250 people,” CDOT Highway Safety Manager Glenn Davis told 11 News Sunday. “A number that’s in the high 30s like that, that’s a number from like the ‘90s, it’s just unacceptable.”

Davis said that these impairment-related traffic deaths are a large part of total traffic deaths in the state, and those numbers only continue to rise year after year.

“There’s going to be over 700 fatalities this year, that’s a significant number of Colorado roadway users.” Davis said in relation to total traffic fatalities. “El Paso County is probably going to be the highest...”

When it comes to avoiding DUIs, Davis said one of the most important things people can do is plan ahead.

“We understand that people are going to go, you know, partake in different things during the holiday season, and if you know you’re going to do that, know that you’re going to need a ride home,” Davis said.

In an effort to help people get rides home, CDOT partnered with Lyft to offer $10 ride credits with the code “DUISRUGLY” in the Promotions section of the Lyft app through Jan. 3.

“If somebody feels different, whether it be by alcohol or cannabis or whatever... if they feel different, they should not drive.”

The current enforcement period ends on Dec. 20, and there will be one more this year from Dec. 29-Jan. 3, during New Year’s Eve weekend.

