DA rules a Colorado undersheriff was justified for shooting suspect who reportedly shot at him during chase

RIO GRANDE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - About one month after an apparent gun battlet between the undersheriff of Rio Grande County and a motor vehicle theft suspect, the 12th Judicial District Attorney ruled the actions of the law enforcement officer were justified.

According to a news release from the 12th Judicial District Attorney, the officer-involved shooting happened Nov. 7 in the Upper Alpine neighborhood of South Fork in Rio Grande County. The release adds no charges will be filed against the undersheriff for his actions and the use of force that resulted in the suspect being shot.

According to the letter, the undersheriff learned the suspect, Tobey Enfield, was living at a residence along Comanche Peak Road. The undersheriff tried to make contact with the residents, but no one came to the door after he knocked. The undersheriff then conducted surveillance in the area and spotted the vehicle that had been stolen.

“Undersheriff Hart reported that he attempted to contact the vehicle with caution because he was aware that the motor vehicle theft victim left two firearms in the 4Runner when it was stolen,” part of the letter reads. “Undersheriff Hart began to pursue the 4Runner activating his lights and sirens. Mr. Enfield did not yield to Undsheriff Hart’s lights and sirens. Instead, he led Undersheriff Hart on a chase through the Upper Alpine neighborhood on dirt roads consisting of mud from the melting snow.”

At one point during the chase, the suspect vehicle suddenly stopped and the undersheriff pulled his vehicle behind the 4Runner. The letter adds the suspect got out of the vehicle and started running when the undersheriff noticed what appeared to be a gun in the suspect’s hand, so the undersheriff called it in and took cover under his vehicle’s dashboard.

“Undersheriff Hart’s body worn camera then captured glass flying from the windshield,” the letter states. “From the body cam video, it was determined that Mr. Enfield fired multiple shots at the windshield of Undersheriff Hart’s vehicle.”

That’s when the letter goes on to say the undersheriff got out of his vehicle and yelled to the victim telling him to stop. The suspect continued to run and reportedly fired more shots toward the undersheriff, that’s when the undersheriff returned five shots. The gun battle continued as the suspect ran to a Ford F350 parked in front of a home along Black Hawk Road.

The suspect entered the truck and started the engine, while the undersheriff approached firing three more shots.

“Undersheriff gave multiple commands to Mr. Enfield to keep his hands up and turn off the car,” the letter reads. “Mr. Enfield complied with those commands. Undersheriff asked Mr. Enfield if he was shot and Mr. Enfield replied ‘four times.’ Undersheriff Hart immediately called for emergency medical services to come to the area.”

The suspect was taken to the hospital and survived.

