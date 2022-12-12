Crash near downtown Colorado Springs sends driver to hospital

Crash near Bijou and Parkside 12/12/2022
Crash near Bijou and Parkside 12/12/2022(Colorado Springs Fire Department twitter)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:03 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash near downtown Colorado Springs send a driver to the hospital.

Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, firefighters responded to a crash near Parkside and Bijou. Police tell 11 News a driver hit a rock and was unconscious.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown. We will update this article as we learn more.

