Crash near downtown Colorado Springs sends driver to hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash near downtown Colorado Springs send a driver to the hospital.

Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, firefighters responded to a crash near Parkside and Bijou. Police tell 11 News a driver hit a rock and was unconscious.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown. We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.