24-year-old inmate passes away at El Paso County Jail

El Paso County Jail
El Paso County Jail (KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced a 24-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in her cell on Sunday.

“Life saving measures were initiated by Sheriff’s Office personnel and medical staff until responders from the American Medical Response (AMR) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department took over medical care,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release. “Despite life saving measures, the inmate passed away. "

The inmate was 24-year-old Savannah Poppell. According to the sheriff’s office she was booked into the jail on Dec. 7.

“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Savannah Poppell’s family and friends,” the release adds. “The preliminary autopsy report indicates her death was likely due to an upper gastrointestinal bleed from an esophageal tear due to vomiting in the setting of substance withdrawal. The Coroner’s Office is awaiting toxicology results before establishing the official cause and manner of death.”

According to online court records, Poppell had two open criminal cases in El Paso County. One had to do with drug charges and the other had to do with criminal possession of a financial device.

The death of Poppell remains under investigation.

