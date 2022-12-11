Vehicle catches fire in northeastern Colorado Springs crash

By Brian Sherrod
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:14 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash in northeastern Colorado Springs this morning.

Police say they first received the call around 10:19am on the intersection of Briargate Parkway and Union Parkway. One of the vehicles involved overturned and caught on fire. The occupants of that vehicle were able to get out. Colorado Springs Fire Department and AMR both responded to the scene. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Officers say everyone in each vehicle received medical attention at local hospitals. The intersection was closed for an extended period for clean up from the debris from the vehicles.

