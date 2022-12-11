Flu rates soaring in Colorado, nationwide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Flu is back with a vengeance this season.

“This is a higher level of influenza in our community compared to the past several years,” said Dr. Richard Vu of Springs-based Matthew-Vu Medical Group.

He told 11 News reporter Alexa Belcastro that he is expecting cases to climb even further in the coming weeks.

“We are seeing many cases of influenza every day, and it is increasing week by week. We are expecting influenza cases to continue to increase over the next several weeks. My understanding is we have not yet peaked with our influenza cases.”

It’s the same story all over the country, with all but seven states experiencing high or very high levels of respiratory virus activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC says more than a third of all flu hospitalizations and deaths this season happened in just the past week.

Vu speculates it’s because most of the country has relaxed the COVID precautions once in place.

“During the past few years, we have not had so many flu cases, mainly because of the intervention we have been putting in place in terms of wearing a mask and social distancing.”

In response to the climb in respiratory illnesses, Gov. Jared Polis has extended the ongoing COVID-19 disaster declaration order, amending it to include the flu, RSV and other illness. The order allows agencies to continue to access state and federal funding for recovery efforts, as well as allows them to rapidly respond to changes in the public health environment and supports staffing. That order can be viewed here.

An easy way to protect yourself is by getting a flu shot, but health officials say fewer people are actually doing so this year. It’s not too late to do so.

“The benefit of getting a flu shot is great, and that benefit has not changed over many years,” Vu said. “... Influenza vaccine, similar to COVID vaccine, decreases the risk of becoming severely ill and dying from it. The flu vaccine does not prevent you from getting influenza 100 percent, but it decreases the chance of you becoming severely ill.”

Like with COVID, there’s a greater community effect to falling ill, which is why health officials stress that we’re all in this together, and opting not to get a flu or COVID shot can adversely affect others.

“If you don’t think this affects you because you may not have the flu or COVID, just imagine, God forbid, if you may have a heart attack or you may be pregnant and have to go to the hospital because of early labor and those hospitals are full. So this affects everybody whether you are ill with the flu and COVID and RSV at this time, or not.”

