Fire sparks in renovated home near South Academy

Firefighters say the house on San Marcos Drive was vacant at the time and being remodeled. No injuries were reported. Firefighters on scene told our team it was a small fire at the front door that was quickly put out.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:27 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Firefighters responded to a house fire near South Academy early this morning.

Firefighters say the house on San Marcos Drive was vacant at the time and being remodeled. No injuries were reported. Firefighters on scene told our team it was a small fire at the front door that was quickly put out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

