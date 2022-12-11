Colorado Springs doctor ordered to pay nearly a million dollars for non-consensual surgery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs doctor was ordered by a judge to pay nearly $1 million for medical battery.

According to Malnar Injury Law, the El Paso County District Court entered a judgement of $974,543 with Dr. Tiffany Willard and a woman named Carrie Kennedy. Malnar Law says this amount was determined by a jury and will pay for past and future medical bills of Kennedy. According to court papers sent to 11 News by the same law firm, part of the charges are compensatory.

Malnar Law says that Dr. Willard operated on Kennedy at Memorial Central Hospital in October 2020. According to them, Dr. Willard was supposed to surgically remove a small skin tag on the outside of her body. However, while in surgery, Malnar says Dr. Willard performed a different procedure. According to testimony, that procedure was an internal procedure that Malnar says Kennedy did not consent to.

The law firm says Kennedy suffered lasting affects after the surgery.

They add that Dr. Willard was sued in 2017 for another case involving her and her husband, Dr. Khurram Khan, who is a general surgeon. According to the law firm, those two are still employed by UCHealth. Malnar Law says another case is pending against Dr. Willard, alleging medical negligence by severing a spinal accessory nerve during a biopsy.

We reached out to UCHealth for comment, but have not yet heard back. This is a developing story and we will update this article as we learn more.

