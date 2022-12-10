Thieves steal 10 vehicles from NC car dealership

The theft was caught on video and it all happened within 15 minutes. (WRAL, CAR DEALERSHIP, CNN)
By Chelsea Donovan
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:16 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WRAL) - In North Carolina, thieves drove more than $600,000 worth of high-end cars right off a dealership lot.

It happened Friday just south of Raleigh in Lillington.

The theft was caught on video and it all happened within 15 minutes.

Around 4:15 a.m., a U-Haul pulls up in near Heister Chrysler Dodge Ram Jeep and several people run out.

“If you look at all the camera angles, you know them dropping them off in different parking lots. They are running everywhere, almost like it was rehearsed,” says operations manager Jeremy Stephens.

High-end, high horsepower cars worth $631,000 were taken in a matter of minutes.

“They are just waiting for the guys to come out with the keys. First truck they took, a TRX, that’s over $90,000. The Hellcat is over $90,000, three to four cars were valued over $90,000,” Stephens describes.

Eight different drivers raced the 10 cars off the lot, leaving empty spots and tire tracks where they once sat.

The dealership believes this is part of an elaborate car theft ring.

“We had some friends in Winston-Salem and Charlotte, they had same exact scenario,” Stephens says.

