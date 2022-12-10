Colorado utility company offers energy saving tips for winter

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - As we approach winter in Colorado, residents will be using more power to warm up their homes which means higher energy bills are almost unavoidable.

Black Hills Energy, which serves Pueblo and Cañon City, is offering some free and easy ways people can cut their costs down significantly while still living comfortably through the winter.

Patti Olenick, energy efficiency coordinator for Black Hills Energy suggests the following:

Lower your thermostat: Set the thermostat to 68°F while you’re awake — or at least for eight hours a day — and even lower while you sleep, if you can manage. According to the Department of Energy, this can save as much as 10% a year on heating and cooling costs. If your home will be empty during the day, simply turn the thermostat down when you leave and turn it up when you return. If you do work from home, throw on a sweater or sweatshirt to stay warm while the thermostat is turned down a bit.

De-clutter around the furnace: Sometimes, when our furnace hasn’t run in a few months, we inadvertently store things around it. As furnace usage heats up in the winter — quite literally! — it’s important the areas around the furnace are cleared, especially of flammable items like cardboard boxes, wood or cleaning solvents. Clutter around the furnace restricts air flow, which makes the furnace work harder, can result in damage to the furnace and can pose a safety risk to the home. Bonus tip? Make sure nothing is blocking air vents to create uninterrupted airflow from the furnace through to rooms, making your heating system as efficient as possible.

Make your curtains work smarter: Creating privacy isn’t the only functional use for curtains! Use them to leverage the natural heat of the sun to warm your house during the day by opening curtains and blinds on all south-facing windows. This allows you to turn down the thermostat — and turn off the lights, for extra energy savings! Then, close your drapes or blinds at night, to help insulate your home from any energy leaking from windows.

Air dry dishes: The heated drying cycle, which usually takes about 30 minutes, is the inefficient part of the dish washing machine, as the air blasting through the dishwasher to remove moisture requires energy to heat it up. Air drying dishes gets the same results, so try cracking the dishwasher open after the rinse cycle to let the heat already pumping through your house dry the dishes. Many new dishwashers have an air dry option, which doesn’t use heated air, reducing energy use by at least 15 percent according to some estimates.