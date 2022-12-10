A Colorado bondsman is in jail, one man is dead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A wanted man is dead, a Colorado bondsman is behind bars, and his associate is recovering in a Colorado Springs hospital. Alamosa police are still investigating a shooting that happened Thursday in Alamosa.

Police say bondsman Robert Thrash entered a home looking for Phil Lucero, who was wanted for failure to appear on drug charges according to court documents.

According to law enforcement, a struggle ensued. Lucero was shot and pronounced dead at a hospital. Thrash’s associate David Heinstein was also shot, he was flown to Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs for his injuries.

Thrash was charged with second degree murder and burglary according to court papers.

Colorado’s Twelfth Judicial District Attorney Anne Kelly told 11News Thrash is being held on a $750,000 cash only bond.

“In this case, the judge made a statement publicly on the record that because of the nature of the charges, the defendant presented a significant threat to the community and therefore the bond was appropriate,” said Kelly during a Zoom interview.

Lucero’s fiancée told 11News she was there when the two bondsmen entered the home. She said Lucero knew he had a warrant out for his arrest.

“Robert Thrash broke into the door and his friend came in through the back. Phil and I were in the garage. I don’t know, it happened really suddenly,” said Shyanne Walden, Lucero’s fiancée.

“Phil was unarmed. He had no weapons,” Walden added.

Thrash’s parents said Thrash has been a bondsman for seven years and is an Army veteran. They spoke with him in jail and said they believe their son got into a fight with Lucero.

“They were wrestling on the ground and Phil got ahold of David’s fun and put it up to David’s head and my son Robert shot him,” said Sharon Thrash, Robert Thrash’s mom.

Thrash is back in court December 20.

