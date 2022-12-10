Club Q Victim Remembered with Concert, Performance by Father

In the wake of the Club Q shooting local businesses and artists continue to find ways to give back to the victims and their families.
By Jack Heeke
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:43 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Friday night, dozens gathered at Whistle Pig Brewing Co. North of downtown Colorado Springs to celebrate the life of Daniel Aston. Aston was one of the five people killed during the Club Q shooting. Both of his parents are heavily involved in the local blues community.

The Concert was scheduled for weeks, but following the tragedy friends Sandy and John Stoesser say Aston’s father told them he was unsure if he would be able to play the drums that night.

“Afterwards I asked Jeff if he still felt he could play. He said I think Daniel would want me to.”

Jeff did take the stage Friday night, to a roaring applause.

“Music brings people together” -- “Because people are coming together right now, but next week they might not. So we are going to try and help people keep this in their heart.”

The husband and wife performed a duet Cindy Lauper’s “Time After Time” in honor of Aston. Donations were collected, and dozens spent the night singing and dancing to honor the Club Q bartender who had a love for the arts.

“Daniel was into the arts, he was in the music, he was into poetry.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

