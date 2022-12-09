WATCH: 2 accused of stealing a puppy in Colorado Springs

Puppy theft at Pet City in the Citadel Mall 12/4/22. Call 719-444-7000 with info, reference case number 22-0008575.
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:49 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The business manager at a Colorado Springs pet store is hoping for help from the public with identifying two people she says stole a puppy.

The business manager of Pet City at the Citadel Mall shared surveillance video of the act that can be viewed at the top of this article. The alleged crime happened on Sunday at about 4:40 p.m. In the video you can see a man, appearing to hide the small Yorkshire Terrier under his jacket, hurry out of the store with a woman following closely behind.

The business manager says she is “especially concerned because of the age and size of this puppy and the extra care that is required.”

Anyone with information can call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000 and reference case number 22-0008575.

