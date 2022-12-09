Truck driver charged with causing I-25 crash that killed family of 5 in Colorado

A Denver man was charged with five counts of vehicular homicide following a June fatal crash on...
A Denver man was charged with five counts of vehicular homicide following a June fatal crash on I-25 that left a family of five dead.
By Lauren Watson
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Denver man has been charged with several felonies related to a fatal crash that killed a family of five on I-25 in Weld County back in June, the Weld County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Jesus Puebla, 26, was charged with five counts of vehicular homicide, among other felony and traffic violation charges. According to the District Attorney’s Office, the family killed was heading home to Wyoming when the crash occurred.

Puebla was taken into custody on Thursday. No mugshot has been made available yet.

