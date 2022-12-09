Sweet ride: The Broadmoor unveils its annual holiday gingerbread display!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There’s never been a sweeter time to visit The Broadmoor!

The hotel has unveiled its annual gingerbread display in all its 54,000-calorie glory!

This delicious tradition dates back to the 60s, though the life-size creations are a more recent addition. And each year since the gargantuan displays made their debut in 2013, part of the excitement is seeing what the talented baking squad will put together this time! Previous gingerbread creations have included the Pauline Chapel, the Cog Railway, “The Broadmoor Special” of early Pikes Peak International Hill Climb fame, and a tasty replica of the hotel itself!

This year’s harkens back to the era of The Broadmoor’s founder, Spencer Penrose.

“The gingerbread this year is in honor of the 1937 V-8 flathead Cadillac that Mr. Penrose had in his collection,” said Krista Heinicke, the director of public relations for The Broadmoor. “So, it’s all macaroons, meringues, chocolate, chocolate handles, little chocolate elves, super, super cute. The attention to detail is all on point. And the glass is all sugar. So the headlights work, and those are sugar, the windshields, side windows -- it’s spectacular!”

So on point, even the headlights work! How did the team manage that feat?

“They basically make the little discs, they make the mold -- I think it was from an egg mold, so they make the chocolate mold -- and then they go ahead and insert the lighting. It’s LED, so it doesn’t warm up the sugar and melt it, it stays cool. And then the sugar goes in front,” Heinicke said.

The gingerbread display took 10 pastry chefs, two carpenters and 308 hours to prep and assemble.

“It’s months of preparation and planning, then they only have a window of about four days in which to assemble it. So within those four days, they have to have all the baking done, everything ready to go, and then they are just super-efficient with their building of it. There is a wood frame because we have to have some sort of structural integrity with the car, but it was a work and labor of love, and our new executive pastry chef, Frank Labasse, and his team of chocolatiers, they did such a wonderful job. I can’t sing their praises enough.”

The concept... (Chad Chisholm Creative LLC | Chad Chisholm via The Broadmoor)

The video at the top of this article shows a time lapse of the team at work.

The baking squad used more than 2,000 pounds of ingredients:

• 958 pounds of powdered sugar

• 475 pounds of flour

• 1,801 eggs

• 19 pounds of holiday spices

• 200 pounds of granulated sugar

• 128 pounds of molasses

• 6 pounds of salt

• 164 pounds of dark chocolate

• 89 pounds of butter

• 3 pounds of baking soda

• 10 pounds of heavy cream

• 2 pounds of fresh yeast

• 160 chocolate bars

• 40 pounds of silver chocolate

• 1 dark chocolate steering wheel

• 6 sugar hubcaps

Attention to detail: The sugar hubcaps are seen prominently in this photo. (Chad Chisholm Creative LLC | Chad Chisholm via The Broadmoor)

The gingerbread Cadillac is currently parked in the hotel’s main building, one floor up from the entrance. It will remain on display through Jan. 1.

In addition to the gingerbread, The Broadmoor is filled with holiday trappings to celebrate the season. The entire grounds are twinkling with lights, which can be enjoyed by driving by or, better yet, stopping and walking around. The lights will stay up through at least the month of January.

“They’re beautiful, so why not?” Heinicke said.

The hotel is also putting on its annual holiday show, which this year will be held Dec. 16-17, 23-24, and 26. Performers include singer Marcus Lovett and daughter Cathryn, the Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, and The Broadmoor Pops Orchestra. More information on the event and ticket prices can be found here. The public is welcome.

Details all holiday offerings can be found by clicking here.

After the holidays, The Broadmoor will be offering special rates for Colorado residents from January through April. Keep an eye out for rates here.

“Merry Christmas, happy holidays. It’s just a wonderful time of the year to be here,” Heinicke said.

The finished product. (Chad Chisholm Creative LLC | Chad Chisholm via The Broadmoor)

_______

We would love to see YOUR Christmas decorations! Submit your photos of your lights and more to our album by clicking here.

Tell me something good! If you have a positive story you would like for us to cover, submit it to Good News Friday by clicking here or here, or email it directly to lgrewe@kktv.com with the subject line “Good News Friday.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.