Police: Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel from gas station; 1 arrested

Tennessee authorities say several suspects stole thousands of gallons of fuel from a gas station.
Tennessee authorities say several suspects stole thousands of gallons of fuel from a gas station.(Pop Nukoonrat's Images via Canva)
By Daniel Smithson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:46 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police in Tennessee say a group of thieves is responsible for stealing thousands of gallons of fuel from a gas station.

According to the Hendersonville Police Department, several suspects stole 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel valued at about $20,000 from a gas station about 10 minutes outside of the downtown area.

The suspects involved reportedly made multiple trips to the same fuel pump on Nov. 15 over several hours in taking the gas.

Hendersonville police said they were able to arrest 25-year-old Rolando Javier Rodriguez-Denis in connection with the fuel theft. He was charged with theft of more than $10,000 and vandalism.

A license plate reader helped police catch Rodriguez-Denis. However, no other arrests have been announced.

Rodriguez-Denis is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Haro, active shooter suspect.
Entire Colorado town put on shelter-in-place alert for active shooter, suspect in custody
Law enforcement activity in Colorado Springs 12/7/22. In area close to court-authorized...
FBI activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday morning
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Eric Morales was reportedly involved in a police chase along I-25 on 12/6/22.
Chase along I-25 with a child reportedly in the suspect’s vehicle Tuesday night involved Colorado Springs police
An Army battalion is inactive as the troops move to the Space Force to continue their mission.
U.S. Space Force takes over Army battalion mission in Colorado

Latest News

Marengo plant fire.
Explosion, fire devastates Marengo plant, hurting at least 10
As the holidays draw nearer, so do holiday mailing and shipping deadlines.
Holiday shipping deadlines quickly approaching in Colorado
12/8/22
WATCH: Holiday shipping deadlines quickly approaching
Puppy theft suspects.
WATCH: 2 accused of stealing a puppy in Colorado Springs
12/8/22
WATCH: Puppy theft caught on camera in Colorado Springs