Homicide investigation underway in Alamosa on Thursday

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is dead and a homicide investigation is underway in a Colorado community.

On Thursday, The City of Alamosa shared some details on the case after officers were called to the 2900 block of W. 6th St. at about 4:30 p.m. The neighborhood is on the west side of the city.

“While in route, APD officers were advised possible shots were fired,” part of a news release from the City of Alamosa reads. “Upon arrival, officers located two males who had been shot and began lifesaving measures. One person of interest was detained and is being interviewed by APD Detectives.”

Both victims were taken to the hospital where police say one of them died. The other victim was receiving treatment and their condition was not available. No one involved has been publicly identified.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.