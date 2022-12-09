Holiday shipping deadlines quickly approaching in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As the holidays draw nearer, so do holiday mailing and shipping deadlines, with some packages needing to be shipped as soon as this week depending on the option you choose and where you’re shipping to.

FedEx ground economy packages needed to be shipped by Thursday, but they have other ground shipping options available until Dec. 14. FedEx Express options have final ship dates ranging from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23. A full list of their shipping options and the last day to ship can be found here.

UPS ground shipping options do not have a set deadline, but arrival times and costs can be calculated on their website. Their 3 Day, 2nd Day Air and Next Day Air options have recommended shipping dates of Dec. 20-22 for arrival on Christmas Eve. A full list of their shipping options and the recommended last days to ship can be found here.

The U. S. Postal Service (USPS) said military First-Class and Priority Mail should be sent by Friday, December 9. Priority Mail Express shipments can be sent to military addresses until Dec. 16. Other First-Class Mail can be sent until Dec. 17, Priority Mail can be sent until Dec. 19 and Priority Mail Express can be sent Dec. 23 for Christmas Day arrivals. A full list of their shipping options and the recommended last days to ship through the postal service can be found here.

USPS Communications Specialist James Boxrud offered a few holiday shipping tips to 11 News viewers:

- Use a “good, solid, strong box, not one that’s been reused over and over again.”

- Put a business card or address inside the box so that if something happens to the shipping label, “when we open it up, we can say ‘Hey, now we know where it goes.’”

- Avoid wrapping the outside of the package with wrapping paper... or “brown paper packages tied up with strings.” These packages don’t go through the automated system as well.

According to Boxrud, the USPS processes about half a million packages a day in Colorado, and he expects things to continue to run this smoothly throughout the holiday season.

Boxrud’s last piece of advice?

“Mail early, mail early, mail early.”

