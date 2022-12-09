COVID-19 omicron vaccines CDC-approved for younger group of children

COLORADO (KKTV) -Colorado health officials said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the use of COVID-19 omicron vaccines for a younger group of children on Friday.

The omicron vaccines had previously only been available for people over five years old. The Pfizer omicron vaccine has been approved for children aged six months through four years, and the Moderna omicron vaccine has been approved for children aged six months through five years. Officials said children in this age group are recommended to receive an omicron vaccine after receiving two doses of the original COVID-19 vaccine.

According to state officials, vaccines are expected to be available at local public health clinics, primary care offices, mobile vaccine clinics and many pharmacies in Colorado next week. More information about these doses can be found at the state website. Identification, insurance or proof of previous vaccination are not required to receive an omicron vaccine.

