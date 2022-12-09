COVID-19 omicron vaccines CDC-approved for younger group of children

Vaccines for younger children
Vaccines for younger children(KTTC)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:11 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO (KKTV) -Colorado health officials said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the use of COVID-19 omicron vaccines for a younger group of children on Friday.

The omicron vaccines had previously only been available for people over five years old. The Pfizer omicron vaccine has been approved for children aged six months through four years, and the Moderna omicron vaccine has been approved for children aged six months through five years. Officials said children in this age group are recommended to receive an omicron vaccine after receiving two doses of the original COVID-19 vaccine.

According to state officials, vaccines are expected to be available at local public health clinics, primary care offices, mobile vaccine clinics and many pharmacies in Colorado next week. More information about these doses can be found at the state website. Identification, insurance or proof of previous vaccination are not required to receive an omicron vaccine.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Haro, active shooter suspect.
Entire Colorado town put on shelter-in-place alert for active shooter, suspect in custody
Police search a van at the 7-Eleven just east of I-25 on Circle Drive.
Police: Suspects caught stealing fuel from Springs gas station, 1 suspect at large
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Law enforcement activity in Colorado Springs 12/7/22. In area close to court-authorized...
FBI activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday morning
WNBA basketball star and Olympian Brittney Griner was moved to a penal colony in Mordovia,...
Biden: Brittney Griner released in prisoner swap, on her way home

Latest News

Chilly weather into Saturday
Chilly Friday
The finished product.
Sweet ride: The Broadmoor unveils its annual holiday gingerbread display!
12/9/22
FRAUD FRIDAY: Holiday shopping scams
Chilly weather into Saturday
Chilly weather into Saturday