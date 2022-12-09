Apple drops plan to scan iCloud photos for child abuse

Apple is now planning to refocus efforts on its communication safety feature.
Apple is now planning to refocus efforts on its communication safety feature.(CNN, Apple)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:21 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Apple is no longer launching a controversial tool that would have checked iOS devices and the iCloud for child sexual abuse material.

The tech giant first announced the feature in 2021 in the hopes of combatting child exploitation and promoting safety, but the proposal received a wave of criticism for potential privacy implications.

In a statement to Wired, Apple said “children can be protected without companies combing through personal data.”

Instead, Apple is now planning to refocus its efforts on its communication safety feature.

That tool allows opt-in parental control to warn minors and their parents if an incoming image message is sexually explicit.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Haro, active shooter suspect.
Entire Colorado town put on shelter-in-place alert for active shooter, suspect in custody
Law enforcement activity in Colorado Springs 12/7/22. In area close to court-authorized...
FBI activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday morning
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Eric Morales was reportedly involved in a police chase along I-25 on 12/6/22.
Chase along I-25 with a child reportedly in the suspect’s vehicle Tuesday night involved Colorado Springs police
Police search a van at the 7-Eleven just east of I-25 on Circle Drive.
Police: Suspects caught stealing fuel from Springs gas station, 1 suspect at large

Latest News

Colorado 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen
District Attorney Calls on Lawmakers in the Wake of Club Q Shooting
Over 200 pages released leading to more questions
District Attorney's office says victims would not testify against alleged Club Q shooter in 2021 case, questions arise over subpoena process
At a news conference today Colorado 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen called on...
WATCH - District Attorney Calls on Lawmakers in the Wake of Club Q Shooting
Arizona authorities say 37-year-old Domingo Luz has been arrested after a deadly shooting that...
Argument leads to suspect killing father dropping off birthday gift, police say