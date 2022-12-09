5-time convicted felon and escapee arrested again in Pueblo

Samuel Jaramillo
Samuel Jaramillo(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:33 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man with a criminal history is facing new charges in Pueblo.

The Pueblo Police Department is reporting detectives were able to locate fugitive Samuel Jaramillo on Thursday. According to police, the 5-time convicted felon was wanted for failure to comply on two different cases. One of the cases had to do with possession of a weapon by a previous offender. When authorities made contact with Jaramillo, police say he admitted to having a handgun in the vehicle he was in. Authorities found a 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat.

“Jaramillo is a five-time convicted felon, with one of the crimes being a Victim’s Rights Act (VRA) Crime,” police wrote in a news release. “Jaramillo was previously arrested in July 2022 and was found to be in possession of two handguns, one of which was stolen. Mr. Jaramillo was sentenced to Community Corrections for the two 2022 cases but escaped in October 2022.”

Jaramillo was booked into jail and hit with a new charge of possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

