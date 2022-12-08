WASHINGTON, DC. (KKTV) - On Wednesday, President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks at the National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence event happening at the St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.

The annual event is now in its 10th year since starting back in 2012 after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in which 20 children and six adults were killed.

Event organizers say this will be the first a U.S. president will speak at the yearly vigil that honors the victims of gun violence nationwide.

Most recently, Colorado Springs has been mourning the victims of the Club Q mass shooting that happened on November 19, 2022. Five people were killed and countless others injured when a gunman opened fire at the popular LGBTQ+ bar located on N. Academy.

