Police: Suspects caught stealing fuel from Springs gas station, 1 suspect at large

Police search a van at the Circle K just east of I-25 on Circle Drive.
Police search a van at the 7-Eleven just east of I-25 on Circle Drive.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:42 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officers are still looking for one suspect after two men were caught red-handed stealing huge quantities of fuel from a south Colorado Springs gas station.

Police tell 11 News this is a crime happening all over the country.

Officers were tipped off before 8:30 Thursday morning that a Home Depot rental van containing large gas tanks had pulled up to a 7-Eleven off Circle and I-25. Police responded and immediately caught one suspect, while the other took off running, heading east. More officers and K-9s flooded the scene.

The Colorado Springs Police Department announced about 8:30 a.m. that there was a large law enforcement presence around Harrison High School, but that everyone at the school was safe.

One officer sprained his ankle while chasing the suspect but is expected to be OK.

It’s unclear how much gas the suspect had stolen, but our reporter on scene estimated the tanks they brought could hold hundreds of gallons. Police have not confirmed an amount.

This continues to be a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

