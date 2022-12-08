Police searching for suspect near Harrison High School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The public is told to avoid the area of Circle and Janitell while police search for a suspect on the run.

The Colorado Springs Police Department announced about 8:30 a.m. that there was a large law enforcement presence around Harrison High School, but that everyone at the school was safe.

Community Notification:

There is a large police presence near Harrison High School. This is related to an incident at a nearby gas station. It is NOT related to the school. There is no threat to the school. Please avoid the area. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) December 8, 2022

Police had limited details but tell 11 News the suspect was involved in some sort of incident at the Circle K just east the interstate and was now at large. A sergeant 11 News spoke with did not elaborate on the nature of the incident.

Our reporter on scene says police are searching a Home Depot van.

There are reports of an injured officer, but it’s not clear how the officer was hurt.

Police are bring a K-9 team to the area.

