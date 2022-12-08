Police searching for suspect near Harrison High School
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The public is told to avoid the area of Circle and Janitell while police search for a suspect on the run.
The Colorado Springs Police Department announced about 8:30 a.m. that there was a large law enforcement presence around Harrison High School, but that everyone at the school was safe.
Police had limited details but tell 11 News the suspect was involved in some sort of incident at the Circle K just east the interstate and was now at large. A sergeant 11 News spoke with did not elaborate on the nature of the incident.
Our reporter on scene says police are searching a Home Depot van.
There are reports of an injured officer, but it’s not clear how the officer was hurt.
Police are bring a K-9 team to the area.
