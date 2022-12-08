Judge unseals allleged Club Q shooter’s 2021 arrest papers

4th Judicial District Judge Michael McHenry signed the 2021 arrest papers for Anderson Lee Aldrich
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:25 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A judge has unsealed the record on a previous case involving the alleged Club Q gunman, Anderson Aldrich.

11 News obtained the papers prior to them being made available to the public. The papers allege Aldrich held family at gun point and threatened to commit mass bombings and shootings. The documents go on to say the judge granted an elevated bond based on, quote, “Anderson’s homicidal statements, actions, possessions of firearms and bomb-making materials. Judge McHenry agreed to an elevated bond and set the bond at $1 million.”

As 11 News previously reported, the same judge who presided over the 2021 case is now the judge on the Club Q case.

The district attorney’s office is expected to hold a news conference around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. We will stream that coverage inside this article.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

