El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responds to Club Q suspect’s previous case of an alleged bomb threat

WATCH: District attorney provides update on Club Q mass shooting suspect in Colorado Springs
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:01 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Club Q shooting suspect had a previous incident involving law enforcement in the Colorado Springs area.

KKTV 11 News obtained the arrest papers for Anderson Lee Aldrich tied to the June 18, 2021 alleged bomb threat. In the papers, Aldrich reportedly told his family that he wanted to be the next mass killer. Aldrich is suspected of killing five people at a Colorado Springs nightclub Nov. 19 and injuring more than 12 others.

The case involving the alleged bomb threat was sealed until Thursday. The 4th Judicial District Attorney spoke publicly about the 2021 case on Thursday, you can watch his news conference at the top of this article.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office shared a lengthy statement in regards to the previous case:

