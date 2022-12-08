Crews respond to a fire in Canon City Wednesday afternoon
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:55 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters in Canon City were asking the public to avoid an area near the Arkansas River on Wednesday as they battled a fire.
As more information becomes available this article will be updated. At least one outbuilding was on fire last time this article was updated. Details on the size of the fire were not immediately available.
At about 12:45 p.m. the department posted the following to Facebook:
