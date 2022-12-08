Crews quickly contain a grass fire south of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters made quick work of a vehicle fire that spread to grass Thursday afternoon on a high fire danger day.

At about 12:10 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department stated the small fire was out. The vehicle on fire was in an area close to S. Union Boulevard and Highway 24.

This article likely wont’ be updated. The purpose of this article was to provide the latest information on firefighter activity in the area.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #vehiclefire at Union/Hwy 24. Crews are on scene reporting a small grass fire was started due to the fire but fire is now out. No threats to any structures. Reminder we are in #redflag conditions as well as fire restrictions for COS pic.twitter.com/egCKlidcXP — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 8, 2022

