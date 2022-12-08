Crews quickly contain a grass fire south of Colorado Springs
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:38 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters made quick work of a vehicle fire that spread to grass Thursday afternoon on a high fire danger day.
At about 12:10 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department stated the small fire was out. The vehicle on fire was in an area close to S. Union Boulevard and Highway 24.
This article likely wont’ be updated. The purpose of this article was to provide the latest information on firefighter activity in the area.
