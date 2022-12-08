Christmas presents stolen by porch pirate in Colorado Springs

Porch pirate caught on camera in Colorado Springs 12/6/22.
Porch pirate caught on camera in Colorado Springs 12/6/22.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:28 PM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs family is hoping someone recognizes the person who swiped Christmas presents off their front porch this week.

The lazy and pathetic act was carried out on Dec. 6 in a neighborhood near Marksheffel Road and Barnes Road. The neighborhood is on the east side of the city.

According to the homeowner, the porch pirate snatched boxes that included Christmas presents for the kids. The homeowners believes the same person hit up other houses in their neighborhood Tuesday night.

If you have video of someone you believe is the same person stealing from you, email AKeith@kktv.com.

If you know who this person is, call 719-444-7000 and reference online case/tracking number 2022-00085821.

