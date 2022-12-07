WATCH: Club Q victim’s partner speaks at memorial service

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A victim’s partner and Colorado’s Lieutenant Governor were among dozens of people at the memorial service for Daniel Aston, one of five people killed in the Club Q mass shooting.

Wyatt, who did not give a last name, described Aston as a boyfriend and partner. He said the two were planning to be partners for life.

“Daniel attracted so much and so many. He was a soul as beautiful as a rare sapphire and he had the most unique way of looking at the world around him,” Wyatt said.

He and others described Aston as someone who loved poetry, both reading it and writing his own. Family members referred to Aston as a “kid at heart,” as memories were shared of him playing with and going on hikes with younger members of the family. Loved ones repeatedly described Aston’s love for Colorado’s natural beauty, saying he enjoyed hikes and would use nature as inspiration is his writing and whimsical phrases.

“I really enjoyed watching him become the person he was meant to be. He was a loyal and honorable man, intelligent and funny. He was so loving and compassionate and excepting of people, and I just wish that my kids had more time with him,” said family member Kate Tiger.

“So much of this world is designed to make us hard and to give hate an opportunity to creep in, and with something like this happens, I want so badly to hate the person that stole Daniel from us but, I can’t really. I hate the system that created them, and the irony is that Daniel dedicated his life to fighting against that system,” Tiger said while fighting back tears.

Aston was a transgender man, described by many as being brave in expressing his true identity. He was 28 years old.

