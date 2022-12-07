Teen assaulted on camera, says he doesn’t remember it

Neighbor’s Ring Doorbell catches the attack
Teen assaulted on camera, says he doesn't remember it
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:03 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -19-year-old Rhoan Ell told 11News he was skateboarding around his apartment complex when he said a man ran up to him and assaulted him.

Ell said remembers the moments leading up to the attack, but his memory goes blank afterwards. He said the next thing he knew, he woke up in a pool of his own blood.

When he woke up, his neighbors were offering to help in and take him to the hospital. Ell thought he fell of his skateboard.

”I thought I was trying a trick and hit my head. I really didn’t remember that there was anybody and if it wasn’t for my neighbor security camera we might’ve not known,” said Rhoan Ell, recounting the event.

Daniel Tamayo, Ell’s neighbor whose camera caught the entire scene, said he found the teen covered in blood, walking around confused. It wasn’t until he looked at his doorbell video to see what happened, did they discover the assault.

”It’s quite scary having a young daughter and a wife living with me that somebody could just run up off the street and do that to someone in the middle of the day, right in the morning,” said Daniel Tamayo.

Ell said he had a difficult time getting ahold of police to file a report the day of the attack and has not spoken with them since.

Colorado Springs Police told 11News they are looking into the alleged crime.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plastic bags
Walmarts in Colorado will stop using single-use plastic bags on Jan. 1, 2023
Club Q shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich.
Prosecution files 300+ charges against alleged Club Q shooter
From left: Suspect Luis Valenzuela, Reanna "Nikki" Burch-Woodhull.
Arrest made after missing pregnant woman is found dead in southwest Colorado
Shirley King, also known as Akira Summers
Woman found guilty of pimping and keeping a place of prostitution south of Colorado Springs
An Army battalion is inactive as the troops move to the Space Force to continue their mission.
U.S. Space Force takes over Army battalion mission in Colorado

Latest News

19 year old assaulted on camera, says he doesn't remember it
WATCH- Teen assaulted on camera, says he doesn't remember it
4th Judicial District Judge Michael McHenry signed the 2021 arrest papers for Anderson Lee...
Judge on old arrest papers is the same judge presiding over alleged Club Q shooters current case
The left side of the photo shows a Colorado Springs house fire where three kids died. The...
11 News Exclusive: Colorado mom sentenced for murdering her kids could get conviction overturned
12/6/22
WATCH: Colorado murder conviction could get overturned