Teen assaulted on camera, says he doesn’t remember it

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -19-year-old Rhoan Ell told 11News he was skateboarding around his apartment complex when he said a man ran up to him and assaulted him.

Ell said remembers the moments leading up to the attack, but his memory goes blank afterwards. He said the next thing he knew, he woke up in a pool of his own blood.

When he woke up, his neighbors were offering to help in and take him to the hospital. Ell thought he fell of his skateboard.

”I thought I was trying a trick and hit my head. I really didn’t remember that there was anybody and if it wasn’t for my neighbor security camera we might’ve not known,” said Rhoan Ell, recounting the event.

Daniel Tamayo, Ell’s neighbor whose camera caught the entire scene, said he found the teen covered in blood, walking around confused. It wasn’t until he looked at his doorbell video to see what happened, did they discover the assault.

”It’s quite scary having a young daughter and a wife living with me that somebody could just run up off the street and do that to someone in the middle of the day, right in the morning,” said Daniel Tamayo.

Ell said he had a difficult time getting ahold of police to file a report the day of the attack and has not spoken with them since.

Colorado Springs Police told 11News they are looking into the alleged crime.

