Suspect on the run after shooting 1 person in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is on the run after shooting a person.

Just after midnight Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the area of Circle and Constitution to a shooting. The victim, who is expected to survive, had at least one gunshot shot wound and was taken to the hospital.

Police say the suspect sped off and is still on the run. No suspect description has been released yet. We will update this article as we learn more.

